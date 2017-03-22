Red Wings prospect Axel Holmstrom impressing early in SHL playoffs
The SHL playoffs are underway, and Red Wings prospect Axel Holmstrom has come out of the gate with his offense surging against Frolunda. As many of you know, another Red Wings prospect, Christoffer Ehn, plays with Frolunda, so both youngsters have had the daunting task of going head-to-head - something not many future teammates get to do over in Europe.
