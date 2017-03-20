Red Wings' lineup vs. Sabres: Tomas Nosek's season debut; Darren Helm out two games
Tomas Nosek will make his Detroit Red Wings season debut tonight, centering the fourth line against the Buffalo Sabres at Joe Louis Arena . Nosek, 24, has 15 goals and 40 points in 49 games for Grand Rapids this season and is currently tied for fourth on the team in scoring.
