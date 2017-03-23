Red Wings' Jimmy Howard 'as good as maybe he's ever been'
After missing almost three months with a knee injury, Detroit Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard might be playing the best hockey of his career. "Howie looks every bit as good as maybe he's ever been," said defenseman Niklas Kronwall, who has been Howard's teammate since the veteran netminder broke into the NHL in 2005-06.
