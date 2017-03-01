Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist returns from suspension; Petr Mrazek starting
Gustav Nyquist returns to the lineup and Petr Mrazek is back in goal tonight for the Detroit Red Wings, who wrap up a three-game trip to Western Canada against the Edmonton Oilers . Nyquist might be slotted on the second line, with Frans Nielsen and Andreas Athanasiou, enabling the team to keep intact the top line, with Henrik Zetterberg centering Tomas Tatar and Anthony Mantha.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC