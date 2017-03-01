Red Wings' Gustav Nyquist returns from suspension; Petr Mrazek starting

Gustav Nyquist returns to the lineup and Petr Mrazek is back in goal tonight for the Detroit Red Wings, who wrap up a three-game trip to Western Canada against the Edmonton Oilers . Nyquist might be slotted on the second line, with Frans Nielsen and Andreas Athanasiou, enabling the team to keep intact the top line, with Henrik Zetterberg centering Tomas Tatar and Anthony Mantha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.