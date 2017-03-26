Red Wings get clipped in OT by Lightning
Now that Babcock has moved on, along with the team preparing to move to the brand new Little Caesars Arena next fall, Chelios thinks the Red Wings could begin landing the top talent they enjoyed during his years with the team. The key, said Blashill, is not to let it become a mental barrier.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC