Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT

Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzGnCG Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. MONTREAL - Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,726,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC