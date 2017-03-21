Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzGnCG Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. MONTREAL - Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.

