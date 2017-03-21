Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT
Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2nzGnCG Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. MONTREAL - Anthony Mantha scored at 4:10 of overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
