Red Wings clip Canadiens 2-1 in OT
Montreal Canadiens goalie Al Montoya stops a shot with his blocker during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings, in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017. Detroit Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard stops a shot from Montreal Canadiens' Phillip Danault during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Montreal on Tuesday, March 21, 2017.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
