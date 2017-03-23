Red Wings beat reeling Wild in OT

Red Wings beat reeling Wild in OT

Andreas Athanasiou scored 1:52 into overtime on a breakaway, lifting the Red Wings to a 3-2 win in Detroit on Sunday over the reeling Wild. Even though the Wild also lost Saturday, they clinched a spot in the playoffs later in the night when Los Angeles lost to the New York Rangers .

