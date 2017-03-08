Red Wings' Anthony Mantha scratched due to recent decline in compete level
Anthony Mantha leads the Detroit Red Wings in goals per game, is second in points and is tied for first in plus-minus rating. But, he'll be watching tonight's game against the Chicago Blackhawks at Joe Louis Arena as a healthy scratch.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC