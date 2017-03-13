Red Wings among teams interested in college UFA Zach Aston-Reese
TSN's Bob McKenzie reported on Monday that the Red Wings are among six teams that have expressed significant interest in NCAA free agent forward Zach Aston-Reese: PIT, EDM, VAN, SJ, LA, DET in on one of them ; BUF, DAL, NJ, COL in on the other . Aston-Reese had an extremely impressive season with Northeastern University - notching 63 points in 38 games , making him one of the top NHL free agents on the market among those in college hockey.
