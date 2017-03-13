Quick Hits: The College Frenzy Edition

Quick Hits: The College Frenzy Edition

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Winging It In Motown

The college season is finishing up and that means the time of year where a bunch of kids have to make the decision about turning pro and, in the cases of undrafted or other UFA-eligible college kids, where to sign. McKenzie has a good writeup on a number of players and the teams .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb 13 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb 13 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb 13 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,399 • Total comments across all topics: 279,566,246

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC