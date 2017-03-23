Postgame: Wild competes and defends better, but loses in OT
But it didn't after the Wild's long list of snakebit players again couldn't convert in a 3-2 overtime loss in the team's final game EVER at the Joe. But, even though the Wild was playing a Detroit Red Wings team poised to miss the playoffs for the first in 26 seasons, the Wild took the positives out of this one after competing much better than we've seen in some time and held the Red Wings, who usually have an itchy home shot counter, to 19 shots -- three in the third period.
