Panthers add Vanek on NHL trade deadline day

Thomas Vanek is headed to the Florida Panthers, who added some offensive punch on trade-deadline day in an effort to get back to the playoffs for a second straight season. Vanek was sent to Florida by the Detroit Red Wings, in exchange for defenseman Dylan McIlrath and a conditional third-round draft pick.

