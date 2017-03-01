Oilers makings tweaks as homestand be...

Oilers makings tweaks as homestand begins

Next Story Prev Story
Read more: CKNW News Talk 980

That's the ideal formula for the Edmonton Oilers, who can go a long way towards nailing down a playoff spot if they have success on their upcoming eight-game homestand. "We've had two sharp days of practice where we've been able to review systematic play, positioning, and maybe work a little bit more on details," said head coach Todd McLellan.

