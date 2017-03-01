NHL trades begin after midnight on deadline day
Arizona Coyotes winger Radim Vrbata, Detroit Red Wings winger Thomas Vanek and Buffalo Sabres defensemen Dmitry Kulikov and Cody Franson are among the top pending free agents available ahead of the 3 p.m. EST deadline. Already the Montreal Canadiens got center Steve Ott from the Red Wings and the San Jose Sharks acquired winger Jannik Hansen from the Vancouver Canucks after midnight.
