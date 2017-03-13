Morning Skate: Colorado Avalanche at ...

Morning Skate: Colorado Avalanche at Detroit Red Wings: How to Watch, Projected Lineups

Read more: Winging It In Motown

The Joe has witnessed the rise and fall of one of the greatest rivalries in NHL history. And while today's game in the grand scheme of the fandom is a battle between Red Wings factions Team Titanic and Team Titanic Musicians , I hope that Team Titanic will put their strategizing aside for one day and get on board with making the Avalanche's last memory of the Joe a bitter one.

