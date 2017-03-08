McDonagh leads Rangers to 4-1 win ove...

McDonagh leads Rangers to 4-1 win over Red Wings

Ryan McDonagh scored twice and Kevin Hayes added a goal and an assist as the New York Rangers downed the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 on Sunday night. Derek Stepan also scored for the Rangers, who won their NHL-leading 25th road game of the season and improved to 19-5-1 this season in games following a loss.

