Loy Norrix senior sees Joe Louis Arena through new lens during High School Media Day

Joe Louis Arena has produced thousands of unforgettable tales since it opened in 1979, and one Kalamazoo high school student had a chance to learn how those stories are crafted before the iconic building closes its doors. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix senior Abby Farrer was selected as one of more than 50 journalism students from across Michigan to participate in the Detroit Red Wings annual High School Media Day on Thursday, March 23. Although Farrer has followed the Red Wings over the years, Thursday marked her first and likely last trip to the Joe before its expected demolition later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.