Loy Norrix senior sees Joe Louis Aren...

Loy Norrix senior sees Joe Louis Arena through new lens during High School Media Day

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Joe Louis Arena has produced thousands of unforgettable tales since it opened in 1979, and one Kalamazoo high school student had a chance to learn how those stories are crafted before the iconic building closes its doors. Kalamazoo Loy Norrix senior Abby Farrer was selected as one of more than 50 journalism students from across Michigan to participate in the Detroit Red Wings annual High School Media Day on Thursday, March 23. Although Farrer has followed the Red Wings over the years, Thursday marked her first and likely last trip to the Joe before its expected demolition later this year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,923,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC