Little trade suspense in final hours as NHL teams turn to rental players

The Montreal Canadiens toughened up by acquiring Red Wings center Steve Ott , shown squaring off with Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, as well as Kings forward Dwight King and Stars defenseman Jordie Benn. The Montreal Canadiens toughened up by acquiring Red Wings center Steve Ott , shown squaring off with Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, as well as Kings forward Dwight King and Stars defenseman Jordie Benn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.