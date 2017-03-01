Little trade suspense in final hours as NHL teams turn to rental players
The Montreal Canadiens toughened up by acquiring Red Wings center Steve Ott , shown squaring off with Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, as well as Kings forward Dwight King and Stars defenseman Jordie Benn. The Montreal Canadiens toughened up by acquiring Red Wings center Steve Ott , shown squaring off with Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik, as well as Kings forward Dwight King and Stars defenseman Jordie Benn.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC