Kucherov tips in OT winner, Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1
Nikita Kucherov scored 3:28 into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Friday night. The Lightning are one point behind the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders for the final Eastern Conference wild card.
