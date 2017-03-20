Kucherov tips in OT winner, Lightning...

Kucherov tips in OT winner, Lightning beat Red Wings 2-1

10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

Nikita Kucherov scored 3:28 into overtime to lift the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Detroit Red Wings 2-1 on Friday night. The Lightning are one point behind the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders for the final Eastern Conference wild card.

