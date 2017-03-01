Ken Holland: Bevy of draft picks gives Red Wings options in rebuilding process
The Detroit Red Wings will enter the off-season with 11 picks in the June entry draft, the most they have had since 2000, after moving four players prior to Wednesday's trade deadline. And while this draft is widely considered to be one of the weakest in years, the bounty of selections, as well as two extra picks in 2018, gives general manager Ken Holland options.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
