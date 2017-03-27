Hurricanes goalie out of hospital

Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack is out of the hospital and has a neck strain after he was wheeled off the ice Monday on a stretcher following a collision on the final play of an overtime loss to Detroit. Team officials on Tuesday brought in Alex Nedeljkovic from their ECHL affiliate in Florida as the goalie for their rematch with the Red Wings that night.

