Griffins' torrid pace draws comparisons to 2012-13 title team

As the Grand Rapids Griffins march through the remaining schedule on pace to one of their most successful regular seasons, comparisons to 2012-13 year are becoming easier to find. Four seasons ago, the Griffins captured the franchise's only Calder Cup Trophy after a regular season in which they won the Midwest Division and were third in the Western Conference.

