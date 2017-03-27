Griffins' torrid pace draws comparisons to 2012-13 title team
As the Grand Rapids Griffins march through the remaining schedule on pace to one of their most successful regular seasons, comparisons to 2012-13 year are becoming easier to find. Four seasons ago, the Griffins captured the franchise's only Calder Cup Trophy after a regular season in which they won the Midwest Division and were third in the Western Conference.
