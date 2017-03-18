Frei: The other powers from the Avalanche glory years have slipped too
In this June 24, 2015 file photo, Calgary Flames coach Bob Hartley poses with the Jack Adams Award trophy after winning the award at the NHL Awards show in Las Vegas. The Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils won it three times, the Colorado Avalanche twice and the Dallas Stars once.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
