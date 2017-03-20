For Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg, bur...

For Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg, burning desire to be great trumps age

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall have logged a lot of hard miles during their careers and often joke about how difficult it is just getting from the dressing room to the ice. "It doesn't get easier the older you get," Zetterberg said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16) Feb '17 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb '17 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb '17 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb '17 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,728 • Total comments across all topics: 279,804,760

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC