For Red Wings' Henrik Zetterberg, burning desire to be great trumps age
Henrik Zetterberg and Niklas Kronwall have logged a lot of hard miles during their careers and often joke about how difficult it is just getting from the dressing room to the ice. "It doesn't get easier the older you get," Zetterberg said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... (Sep '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC