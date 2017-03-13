Florida Panthers get to feel good (for a moment) after ending losing streak
The deep bass resonated from the closed doors of the locker room as loud cheers were heard when Thomas Vanek - who had a career-high four assists in Florida's 7-2 rout of the Toronto Maple Leafs - was the newest recipient of the 'Vinnie's Barbershop' cape which goes to the top player following a win. It had been some time since the cape made an appearance as the Panthers had lost five consecutive games dating to a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Feb. 28. Vanek was still playing for the Detroit Red Wings at that time and was traded to the Panthers the following day.
