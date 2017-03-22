Eichel-Led Sabres Down Red Wings On P...

Eichel-Led Sabres Down Red Wings On Power-Play Goals

16 hrs ago Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each scored a power-play goal in the first two periods, and the Buffalo Sabres held off the Detroit Red Wings for a 2-1 victory Monday night.

