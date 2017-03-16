Duchene Ends Slump As Avalanche Beat Red Wings 3-1
Gunman Who Shot Man In Head In KFC Parking Lot Sentenced The man who shot another man in the head in the KFC parking lot in Westminster was sentenced on Wednesday. Family Claims Dog Isn't Part Wolf, DNA Test Ordered One family in Aurora is fighting to get their dog back while awaiting DNA tests to determine whether the dog is part wolf.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC