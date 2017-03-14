Detroit Red Wings record for longest game played broken in Norway

The 25-year-old defenceman took part in what hockey experts think may be the longest game in the sport's history, an eight-overtime, eight-and-a-half hour marathon between McCormack's Sparta Warriors and the Storhamar Dragons. Finally eight and a half hours after the game started and 217 minutes and 14 seconds of play later Joakim Jensen scored the victor for Storhamar.

