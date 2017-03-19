Detroit Red Wings power-play has fina...

Detroit Red Wings power-play has finally found its stride

41 min ago Read more: Isportsweb.com

It's taken just over three-quarters of the season but the Detroit Red Wings power-play is finally starting to produce for them. It seems to be the case of too little too late for the Wings though considering that the Wings are most likely going to see their 25-year playoff streak end.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.

