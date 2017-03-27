Detroit Red Wings, once the toast of hockey, chart new course forward ...

The dawn of a new era here in Hockeytown earlier this month was not celebrated with champagne and ribbon-cutting ceremonies, but rather with men sloshing around in greyish goo, wearing hard hats, galoshes and smiles. Two weeks ago, a series of trucks took part in an all-day concrete pour for the rink floor of the under-construction Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit.

