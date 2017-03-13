Datsyuk lowers the boom on KHL opponent
Our beloved number 13 took exception to a hit a few seconds before and got some revenge in a KHL game recently. The previous play isn't shown in the clip but from what I saw on NHL TV he got ran into the boards about 20 seconds before this.
