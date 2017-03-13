Compher scores 1st NHL goal, Avalanch...

Compher scores 1st NHL goal, Avalanche beat Red Wings 3-1

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

J.T. Compher scored his first NHL goal, Calvin Pickard stopped 27 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Wednesday night. Matt Duchene scored his first goal in 12 games and Carl Soderberg added his first in 18 games as the NHL-worst Avalanche won at home for the third time in four tries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb 13 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb 13 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb 13 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 5
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,646 • Total comments across all topics: 279,579,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC