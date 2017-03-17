Colorado Avalanche: Current Status of Rivalry with Red Wings
Both the Colorado Avalanche and the Detroit Red Wings are missing the playoffs this year. Yet the rivalry is alive and well in fans' minds.
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
