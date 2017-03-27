Chris Lennon posted a blog post
In today's business world, an employer looking to hire must start thinking like the coach of a sports team - a coach like Mike Babcock, famous for coaching the Detroit Red Wings, two Canadian Gold Medal Winning Olympic Hockey teams, and the Toronto Maple Leafs, selects players not only for their existing skills and knowledge of the game, but also for their potential to learn and grow those skills. Babcock is well known for developing talent: a good coach knows that new players aren't fully formed when they come to a team, they are also open and willing to learn new styles of play, or new strategies to enhance their game.
