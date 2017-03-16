Burn Rubber sneaker honors Red Wings' history
Burn Rubber sneaker honors Red Wings' history The limited edition Reebok sneaker goes on sale Friday Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2m7an9h Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owners Rick Williams, left, 36, of Southfield, and Roland Coit, 38, of Auburn Hills, show the Reebok Bolton at their Royal Oak store. They were commissioned by Reebok to design the shoe, which retails for $140 and pays tribute to the Detroit Red Wings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC