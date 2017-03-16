Burn Rubber sneaker honors Red Wings'...

Burn Rubber sneaker honors Red Wings' history

Burn Rubber sneaker honors Red Wings' history The limited edition Reebok sneaker goes on sale Friday Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2m7an9h Burn Rubber sneaker boutique co-owners Rick Williams, left, 36, of Southfield, and Roland Coit, 38, of Auburn Hills, show the Reebok Bolton at their Royal Oak store. They were commissioned by Reebok to design the shoe, which retails for $140 and pays tribute to the Detroit Red Wings.

