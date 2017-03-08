Burn Rubber Shows Pride for Detroit With a Red Wings-Inspired Reebok Bolton
Michigan retailer Burn Rubber has always shown love for the city of Detroit, always pushing forward the culture of sneakers, streetwear, and sports. For it's newest collaboration, the trusted shop is linking up with Reebok on a special Bolton model - the design is inspired by the Detroit Red Wings, one of the most celebrated teams in the NHL.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC