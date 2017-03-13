Brian Lashoff Recalled to Detroit

Brian Lashoff Recalled to Detroit

Lashoff, 26, has appeared in 47 games with the Griffins this season, totaling 10 points and 26 penalty minutes. He has also skated in five games with the Red Wings, giving him 13 points and 57 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games since 2012-13.

