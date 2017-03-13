Brian Lashoff Recalled to Detroit
Lashoff, 26, has appeared in 47 games with the Griffins this season, totaling 10 points and 26 penalty minutes. He has also skated in five games with the Red Wings, giving him 13 points and 57 penalty minutes in 122 NHL games since 2012-13.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb '17
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb '17
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb '17
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb '17
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb '17
|Phartiple
|5
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC