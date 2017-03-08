Blackhawks to Say Farewell to Joe Lou...

Blackhawks to Say Farewell to Joe Louis Arena Friday

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: NBC Chicago

General view of action between the Anaheim Ducks and the Detroit Red Wings in game one of the 2007 Western Conference finals on May 11, 2007 at Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Friday's game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit Red Wings may not have the zest that it did when the two teams were divisional rivals, but it will still carry a bit of historic significance when the two clubs meet at Joe Louis Arena.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Chicago.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb 13 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb 13 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb 13 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan '17 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,297 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC