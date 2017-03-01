Backlund scores in OT, Flames salvage win over Red Wings
Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, right, celebrates his goal as teammate Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Detroit Red Wings in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 3, 2017. less Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk, right, celebrates his goal as teammate Mikael Backlund, of Sweden, looks on during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Detroit Red Wings in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, ... more Detroit Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek, bottom, of the Czech Republic, ducks as Calgary Flames' Troy Brouwer crashes into him during third-period NHL hockey gam action in Calgary, Alberta, Friday, March 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan '17
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC