Another injury forces Detroit Red Wings to call up Robbie Russo
It has been a tough season for the defensive corps of the Detroit Red Wings, and after Ryan Sproul sprained his knee during Saturday night's 4-3 loss in Edmonton, the Wings have decided to recall defenseman Robbie Russo from the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. Toronto Maple Leafs forward Peter Holland fights with Detroit Red Wings defenseman Robbie Russo .
