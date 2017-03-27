Anderson's quiet perseverance as wife Nicholle battles cancer inspires Senators
Ottawa Senators left winger Clarke MacArthur shoots against the Detroit Red Wings in the third period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit March 31, 2015. With an upcoming eight day, four-game road trip the Ottawa Senators say their focus needs to be on maintaining consistency as they look to clinch a playoff spot and Craig Anderson discusses his Masterton nomination and playing through difficult personal times.
