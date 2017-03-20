A look inside construction of the Via...

A look inside construction of the Via walkway at Little Caesars Arena

13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

New images from the under-construction Little Caesars Arena project offer a look inside as crews build the Via, a shopping walkway that will connect the new Detroit Red Wings and Pistons arena to mixed-use buildings next door. The Via will be a covered atrium on the east and south sides of the arena, offering an indoor, street-style shopping and dining scene.

