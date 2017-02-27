What can Tomas Jurco bring to the Chicago Blackhawks?
The 2017 trade deadline is slowly ticking closer and NHL teams are quickly making the necessary moves to propel themselves into a better position for the playoff season. Names like Kevin Shattenkirk have bounced around in trade rumors while other players like Ben Bishop have been moved clear across the country in various deals among teams.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Isportsweb.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Feb 13
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Feb 13
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|Feb 13
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Feb 13
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Feb 13
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC