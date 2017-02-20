United Arab Emirates women's player lives dream with Caps
Fatima Al Ali, of the United Arab Emirates, center, takes part in a ceremonial puck drop before an NHL hockey game with Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin , of Russia, and Detroit Red Wings left wing Henrik Zetterberg , of Sweden, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Washington. Fatima Al Ali, of the United Arab Emirates, top, watches warmups and Washington Capitals center Nicklas Backstrom , of Sweden, before an NHL hockey game between the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017, in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC