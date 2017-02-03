Time to sell? Red Wings lose Frans Ni...

Time to sell? Red Wings lose Frans Nielsen to upper-body injury

16 hrs ago Read more: MSNBC

The Detroit Red Wings might need more than a gentle push to become "sellers" at the upcoming trade deadline. Maybe losing All-Star Frans Nielsen would provide that extra motivation? Nielsen suffered an upper-body injury during Friday's game against his former team, the New York Islanders, and will not return .

