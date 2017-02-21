The Red Wings Can't Shut Down Every I...

The Red Wings Can't Shut Down Every Injured Veteran

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Winging It In Motown

The Detroit Red Wings have faced a lot of unfamiliar questions this season regarding what to do with injured personnel when staring in the face of a losing season. It naturally causes a lot of looking toward the future; to trading away anyone who may not fit in the long-term picture of the organization, to accruing assets such as draft picks or cap room or prospects, to developing the young players already on the team so they are ready in a few years to make the big push for a cup.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Winging It In Motown.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba Feb 13 Phartenberg 2
News Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli... Feb 13 Phartington 2
News Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16) Feb 13 Phartingdale 2
News New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe... Feb 13 Phartolloni 2
News Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali... Feb 13 Phartiple 4
News Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S... Jan 28 PlayersPharts 2
News Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16) Jun '16 RIP 1
See all Detroit Red Wings Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,700 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,242

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC