The Mike Ilitch legacy lives on in the District Detroit
Detroit is mourning the loss of a self-made icon this week, as Mike Ilitch, founder of Little Caesars Pizza, owner of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, and Chairman of Ilitch Holdings, died Friday at age 87. A full obituary can be found here . Ilitch's impact on development in downtown Detroit can be seen now and for decades to come.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|12 hr
|Phartenberg
|2
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|12 hr
|Phartington
|2
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|12 hr
|Phartingdale
|2
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|12 hr
|Phartolloni
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|12 hr
|Phartiple
|4
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC