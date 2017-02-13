The Mike Ilitch legacy lives on in th...

The Mike Ilitch legacy lives on in the District Detroit

17 hrs ago

Detroit is mourning the loss of a self-made icon this week, as Mike Ilitch, founder of Little Caesars Pizza, owner of the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Red Wings, and Chairman of Ilitch Holdings, died Friday at age 87. A full obituary can be found here . Ilitch's impact on development in downtown Detroit can be seen now and for decades to come.

