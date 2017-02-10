Red Wings young defensemen to assume ...

Red Wings young defensemen to assume larger role after Jonathan Ericsson injury

13 hrs ago

The Detroit Red Wings' young defensemen will take on a larger role and gain some valuable experience with Jonathan Ericsson out for the remainder of the regular season. Ericsson fractured his wrist Thursday in Washington and will undergo surgery next week, meaning youngsters Nick Jensen, Xavier Ouellet and Ryan Sproul will be counted on more during the final 28 games of the regular season.

