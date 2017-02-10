Red Wings young defensemen to assume larger role after Jonathan Ericsson injury
The Detroit Red Wings' young defensemen will take on a larger role and gain some valuable experience with Jonathan Ericsson out for the remainder of the regular season. Ericsson fractured his wrist Thursday in Washington and will undergo surgery next week, meaning youngsters Nick Jensen, Xavier Ouellet and Ryan Sproul will be counted on more during the final 28 games of the regular season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC