Red Wings vs. Islanders: Detroit trying to avoid longest skid of season
They also dropped five straight from Oct. 29-Nov. 6, going 0-4-1 in that stretch. It came on the heels of a six-game winning streak, their longest of the season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Detroit Red Wings Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Detroit Red Wings Links: Limping Into the All-S...
|Jan 28
|PlayersPharts
|2
|Watch: Red Wings defenseman scores, stuns goali...
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|3
|New Wild winger Teemu Pulkkinen will be on powe...
|Oct '16
|Smarter than Holland
|1
|Wings Must Be Bold And Deal For Trouba
|Sep '16
|RIP Gordie
|1
|Blashill Challenging Young Wings To Become "Eli...
|Sep '16
|Wings
|1
|Gordie Howe dead at age 88 (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|RIP
|1
|Sweeping Changes in Store? (May '16)
|May '16
|Pop the Weasel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Detroit Red Wings Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC